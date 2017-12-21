

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is losing ground on Thursday following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street after congressional passage of a sweeping U.S. tax reform bill. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision due later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 67.40 points or 0.29 percent to 22,824.32, off a low of 22,728.06 earlier.



The major exporters are lower despite a weaker yen. Canon is down 0.2 percent, while Sony and Panasonic are edging down 0.1 percent each. Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.3 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing almost 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.2 percent, while Honda is down 0.3 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is advancing almost 2 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Kajima Corp. is rising almost 3 percent, Taisei Corp. is advancing more than 2 percent and Fujikura is adding almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, FamilyMart UNY Holdings is losing more than 3 percent, Ricoh is down more than 2 percent and Isuzu Motors is declining almost 2 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.



Japan will also see November numbers for supermarket and department store sales.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly lower on Wednesday in choppy trading as traders shrugged off news that Republican lawmakers managed to send a sweeping tax reform bill to President Donald Trump's desk. The House voted 224 to 201 in favor of the bill known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, with the vote coming down largely along party lines.



The Dow dipped 28.10 points or 0.1 percent to 24,726.65, the Nasdaq edged down 2.89 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,960.96 and the S&P 500 slipped 2.22 points or 0.1 percent to 2,679.25.



The major European markets also moved lower on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.1 percent.



Crude oil futures rose Wednesday after government data showed U.S. oil inventories continued to dwindle last week. WTI crude for February delivery rose $0.53 or 0.9 percent to $58.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



