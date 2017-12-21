

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Telecom giant AT&T Inc. (T) announced that it has planned to invest an additional $1 billion in the United States in 2018 and to pay a special $1,000 bonus to more than 200,000 AT&T U.S. employees, once the tax reform bill is signed into law.



Today, Congress approved legislation representing the first comprehensive tax reform in a generation. The President is expected to sign the bill in the coming days.



Employees eligible for the bonus are all union-represented, non-management and front-line managers, AT&T specified in a statement.



If the President signs the bill before Christmas, employees will receive the bonus over the holidays, the company added.



