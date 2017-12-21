

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK, CMCSA) announced that the Company would award special $1,000 bonuses to more than 100,000 eligible frontline and non-executive employees.



Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast NBCUniversal also announced that the company expects to spend well in excess of $50 billion over the next five years investing in infrastructure to radically improve and extend broadband plant and capacity, and television, film and theme park offerings.



With these investments, the company expects to add thousands of new direct and indirect jobs.



