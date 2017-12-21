

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday in a muted reaction to passage of major U.S. tax reform overnight. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives gave final approval to the largest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years and cut $1.5 trillion in taxes.



The bill, which now goes to President Donald Trump's desk to be signed into law, reduces the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent, gives tax breaks to pass-through businesses and includes provisions intended to encourage domestic business investment.



The Australian market is declining following the modest losses overnight on Wall Street after both houses of Congress approved a long-anticipated U.S. tax overhaul. Weakness in financial stocks more than offset gains by mining and oil stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 11.80 points or 0.19 percent to 6,063.80, off a low of 6,054.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 11.90 points or 0.19 percent to 6,156.00.



Among the big four banks, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.5 percent.



ANZ Banking said that the sale of its New Zealand UDC Finance business to Chinese logistics company HNA Group rejected by New Zealand's Overseas Investment Office due to uncertainty surrounding the ownership of the Chinese company. Shares of ANZ Banking are edging down less than 0.1 percent.



The major miners are advancing. BHP Billiton is advancing more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is rising 0.6 percent, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.4 percent.



Gold miners are also higher. Newcrest Mining is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Evolution Mining is rising more than 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.4 percent, Oil Search is rising 0.6 percent and Santos is advancing almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rose almost 1 percent overnight.



Oil and gas producer AWE Limited has agreed to a revised takeover bid from mining services provider Mineral Resources that values the company at A$526 million. However, shares of AWE are losing more than 3 percent, while Mineral Resources' shares are gaining more than 3 percent.



DuluxGroup has affirmed its profit outlook for fiscal 2018. However, the paint and adhesives supplier's shares are losing 1 percent.



BlueScope Steel has raised its outlook for first-half underlying earnings, citing higher steel prices and tax writebacks in India. The steelmaker's shares are rising more than 4 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against a weaker U.S. dollar. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7666, up from US$0.7661 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is losing ground following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street after congressional passage of a sweeping U.S. tax reform bill. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision due later in the day.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 67.40 points or 0.29 percent to 22,824.32, off a low of 22,728.06 earlier.



The major exporters are lower despite a weaker yen. Canon is down 0.2 percent, while Sony and Panasonic are edging down 0.1 percent each. Mitsubishi Electric is adding 0.3 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing almost 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is adding 0.2 percent, while Honda is down 0.3 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is advancing almost 2 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Kajima Corp. is rising almost 3 percent, Taisei Corp. is advancing more than 2 percent and Fujikura is adding almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, FamilyMart UNY Holdings is losing more than 3 percent, Ricoh is down more than 2 percent and Isuzu Motors is declining almost 2 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.



Japan will also see November numbers for supermarket and department store sales.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand and Malaysia are also lower, while Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Taiwan are higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly lower on Wednesday in choppy trading as traders shrugged off news that Republican lawmakers managed to send a sweeping tax reform bill to President Donald Trump's desk. The House voted 224 to 201 in favor of the bill known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, with the vote coming down largely along party lines.



The Dow dipped 28.10 points or 0.1 percent to 24,726.65, the Nasdaq edged down 2.89 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 6,960.96 and the S&P 500 slipped 2.22 points or 0.1 percent to 2,679.25.



The major European markets also moved lower on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.1 percent.



Crude oil futures rose Wednesday after government data showed U.S. oil inventories continued to dwindle last week. WTI crude for February delivery rose $0.53 or 0.9 percent to $58.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



