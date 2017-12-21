Marc Dennis' Print "Rock Star" Listed as One of the Best Luxury Gifts for Stylish Women by Harper's Bazaar

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2017 / Brooklyn artist Marc Dennis' museum-quality print entitled Rock Star is currently featured by Harper's Bazaar, America's first and foremost women's fashion magazine, as one of the thirty best holiday gifts for sophisticated, stylish women.

The awe-inspiring painting Rock Star is an homage to master artist Diego Velazquez and his iconic work, Las Meninas, painted in 1656. Dennis' updated version satirizes Spanish nobility and VIPs in an anachronistic nightclub scene that brings a new light to the historic art piece. With the addition of a disco ball to an otherwise historically accurate piece, Dennis has installed a whimsical juxtaposition that also serves as a metaphor for the triumph of the human ego. As a whole, Rock Star conveys the impressive, emotional and often comic relationships artists have with the contemporary art scene.

Known for his hyper-realistic paintings that celebrate the subversive potential of beauty and explore the subjects of identity, pleasure, and decadence, Marc Dennis merges various movements throughout the western art historical canon with modern tropes in order to create clever, provocative and symbolic contemporary works.

For those in search of this breathtaking gift, whether it be for a friend, family member or significant other, 60 limited edition prints of Rock Star are available for the holidays via online art purveyor Twyla for $3,300 a piece. Each print comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed and numbered by Dennis as proof that the piece is part of a unique, exclusive set that will never again be available for purchase. Handmade frames and professional installation services are also available for an additional fee.

Marc Dennis is an American artist who grew up learning to draw from copying his favorite comic books, a self-taught method that would help him come up with plausible situations of famous characters interacting with his own imaginary scenarios. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Tyler School of Art of Temple University in Philadelphia, and his Master of Fine Arts from The University of Texas at Austin.

Dennis' works have been included in numerous group and solo exhibitions in New York, London, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Boston, Houston, and Seattle. His art can also be seen in several private and public collections, including those of John and Amy Phelan, Glenn and Amanda Fuhrman, Bill and Maria Bell, Beth DeWoody, Larry Gagosian, Larry and Marilyn Fields, David and Jennifer Stockman, Carl and Donna Hessel, Anders Hedin, Bill Hair, Courtney and Karen Lord, Nancy Rogers, Michael Danoff and Jo Laird, Sean and Tammy McCarthy, The Neuberger Berman Collection, New York; The Blanton Museum of Art, University of Texas at Austin; The Springfield Museum of Art, Ohio, and the Iris & B. Gerald Cantor Center for Visual Arts at Stanford University, Palo Alto, California.

Marc Dennis' work can be viewed on his website: http://www.marcdennis.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/marcdennis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarcDennisPainter

Contact Information

MarcDennis.com

marc@marcdennis.com

http://www.marcdennis.com

SOURCE: Marc Dennis