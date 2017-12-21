PT. Kamadjaja Logistics is Frost & Sullivan's Indonesia Domestic Warehouse Services Provider of the Year

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 21,2017 /PRNewswire/ --PT. Kamadjaja Logistics was recently named Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Indonesia Domestic Warehouse Services Provider of the Year at the annual Frost & Sullivan Indonesia Excellence Awards ceremony, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Jakarta on 28 November 2017.

"Recognizing the importance of innovation and meeting customer needs, PT. Kamadjaja Logistics has focused on developing and improving its warehousing infrastructure and technologies. The company's cutting edge warehousing facilities such as its successful KLOG PARK establishments have enabled customers to derive maximum value from top-notch services, allowing the company to enjoy a better relationship with customers," said Norazah Bachok, Research Analyst for Transportation & Logistics at Frost & Sullivan.

She continued, "PT. Kamadjaja Logistics also aims for more partnerships with various regional participants to boost opportunities. An extensive product portfolio, new business chain ventures, regional partnerships, and expansion strategies allow the company to enhance its brand recognition and value in the industry."

"We are delighted to receive the 2017 Indonesia Domestic Warehouse Services Provider of the Year award from Frost & Sullivan. This recognition is a huge encouragement to the team as we strive to provide value to our customers by delivering innovative and excellent logistics services," said Ivy Kamadjaja, Deputy CEO of PT. Kamadjaja Logistics.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Indonesia Excellence Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The short-listed companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

