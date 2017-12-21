MEEZA, Fujitsu and Vauban Announce a Memorandum of Understanding to Deliver Next Generation Digital Transformation in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, December 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MEEZA, an established Qatari Managed IT Services and Solutions Provider today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Fujitsu Services Ltd and Vauban Group to provide world class information communication and technology services to Qatar and the Middle East. In collaboration with MEEZA. This Memorandum of Understanding will allow the parties to work to support Qatar's National Vision 2030 by leveraging Fujitsu's Human Centric Innovation approach to delivering world class digital transformation and technology services.

The Memorandum of Understanding will examine how to create significant market opportunities for a full range of technology products, solutions and services. The combination of MEEZA's existing state-of-the-art Data Centres facilities, Vauban's innovation and Fujitsu's Infrastructure, Industry and Business Technology Solutions will bring benefit to clients, with a focus on meeting the needs of the Financial Services, Healthcare and Government.

This initiative will see MEEZA host Vauban and Fujitsu technologies and services in one of their three, in-country, Data Centres. There will be an early emphasis on identifying and addressing the need for transformational IT strategies, designs and solutions associated with building cyber security capability and cyber resilience in Qatar.

Comment from MEEZA (Board Member / CEO Expansion, Ghada P. El-Rassi)

"We are delighted to join forces with Fujitsu and Vauban to provide world class secure Data Centre services to Qatar across all industry sectors. Our mission is to help Qatar protect its data, its critical national infrastructure, its economy and its citizens. This partnership will drive innovation, grow the capabilities of our people, and maximise return on investment for our shareholders. This is an extremely important development in Qatar's Technology history and we are excited to be contributing in a key area to the security of our nation to complement our overall efforts in support of Qatar's growth in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030."

MEEZA will continue toinvest and enhance ourTechnologyandCyber Security Capabilities, Bringing together innovation and proven technologies with our Qatari based human capital and expertise, with a commitment to deliver worldclass ITServices."

Comment from Fujitsu's VP Defence and National Security, Tim Gibson

"I am pleased to provide additional value for customers through our partnership with MEEZA and Vauban, and I have high expectations that we can meet the immediate client requirements and expand these efforts considerably in support of Qatar's National Vision 2030," said Tim Gibson of Fujitsu. "By leveraging our human-centric transformation and a progressive approach to secure digitisation, Fujitsu looks forward to developing this Memorandum of Understanding and bringing value to the citizens, enterprises and institutions of Qatar and beyond."

Comment from Vauban's Chief Executive, Mitchell Scherr

"The combined power of Fujitsu, MEEZA and Vauban is a formidable alliance to deliver secure solutions and services to Qatar. Our vision is to provide create a positive legacy for Qatar, and Vauban is fully committed in helping Qatar secure major events like FIFA World Cup 2022. We will work with Financial Services, Healthcare, Government and elements of National Infrastructure to complement Qatar's National Cyber Security Strategy. We are delighted to play our part in supporting Qatar and its citizens in creating a safe and secure Qatar for generations to come."

Notes for the Editor

About MEEZA

MEEZA, a Qatar Foundation joint venture, is an established end-to-end Managed IT Services & Solutions Provider based in Qatar that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class Managed IT Services and Solutions, while providing the Qatari people and others throughout the region with opportunities to undertake fulfilling careers in the IT industry.

MEEZA's offerings include Managed IT services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services and IT Security Services, in addition to the expertise in Smart Cities Solutions field. The Company has three Tier III certified data centres, known as M-VAULTs offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks. MEEZA's State-of-the-art Data Centre M-VAULT 2 is LEED Platinum certified where M-VAULT 3 is LEED Gold certified. For more information please see http://www.meeza.net/aboutus.html.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the 5th largest global and leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. Fujitsu uses experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with its customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please seehttp://www.fujitsu.com.

About Vauban Group

Based in the UK, Vauban Group is a source of innovation, and a developer of, specialist cyber security integration technology. Focusing on defence in depth, Vauban provides access to international markets for best of breed cyber technologies and services, mainly originating from the United Kingdom. Vauban offers a focused Enterprise Cyber Security Management (ECSM) platform facilitating safe and secure digital technology transformation. In addition, Vauban has developed a sophisticated partner ecosystem that spans critical elements of cyber security, ranging from Anti-malware to DLP, DRM to behavioural analysis, encryption to identity and access management, SOC to intensive career development. For more information please see http://www.vaubangroup.com.

About Qatar National Cyber Security Strategy (NCSS)

NCCS represents a roadmap towards enhancing cyber security in Qatar by establishing and maintaining a secure cyberspace to safeguard national interests and preserve the fundamental rights and values of Qatar's society.

In support of Qatar's efforts to keep networks and people safe and to address current and emerging cyberspace threats and risks, the Qatar National Cyber Security Strategy (NCSS) was developed by the National Cyber Security Committee, presided by the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, in light of the strategic thrusts of Qatar's National ICT Plan 2015 to protect the national critical information infrastructure and to provide a safe and secure online environment for the different sectors

The strategic initiatives, outlined in the NCCS, describe how Qatar will make progress against the cyber security objectives. Moreover, the NCSS provides an action plan with more details on the Qatari government's plan to achieve Qatar's cyber security vision over the period of 2014-2018. The plan is organized by objective and requires various stakeholders from government entities and institutions to work collaboratively with many others to implement these objectives and relevant actions for the benefit of Qatar. For more information please see http://www.motc.gov.qa/sites/default/files/national_cyber_security_strategy.pdf.