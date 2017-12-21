The HPC Advisory Council (HPCAC), a leading for community benefit, member-based organization dedicated to advancing high-performance computing (HPC) research, education and collaboration through global outreach, today announced the Swiss Annual HPC Conference taking place in Lugano, Switzerland, April 9-12 2018, hosted by the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS). For the first time, the conference will be held in concert with the Winter HPCXXL User Group meeting.

The conference agenda focuses on HPC, Cloud, Containers, Deep Learning, Exascale, Open Stack and more. It draws peers, members and non-members alike, together from all over the world, for three days of immersive talks, tutorials and networking. It also attracts contributed talks from renowned subject matter experts (SMEs).

The first three days organized by HPCAC will focus on the intersection of private and public research and collaborative enablement with a combination of invited talks featuring industry visionaries with sponsor-led usage, innovation and future technology sessions. The fourth day will be entirely dedicated to NDA site updates from HPCXXL members.

Currently running through January 31 2018, open submissions enlist experts who define the topic and session type which can include best practices talks and workshops, live hands-on tutorials, etc. A select volunteer committee from amongst the council's 400 plus members reviews all of the conference sessions to assure relevance and interest which helps to bring all of these expert specialists together to network, share latest findings, explore the newest technology, techniques, trends and more.

"The conference provides a variety of resources and access to experts to learn and teach and is inclusive of everyone. While we focus on educating, sharing and learning, it's really about inspiring others," said Gilad Shainer, HPC Advisory Council Chairman. "The open forum format and consistent delivery of expert content from leaders on the bleeding edge of HPC and forays into AI, for example, is what draws the highly diverse, multi-disciplined global community and curious to Lugano as attendees, as SMEs, as conference sponsors and to HPCAC as members."

"We are very excited to organize a joint conference here in Lugano, bringing together the communities of HPCAC and HPCXXL," said Hussein Harake, HPC system manager, CSCS. "We believe that such a collaboration will offer a unique opportunity for HPC professionals to discuss and share their knowledge and experiences."

"We are enthusiastic about combining our efforts and offering our members broader content while continuing to have frank NDA conversations during the HPCXXL day," said Michael Stephan, president, HPCXXL.

Registration is required to attend the Swiss Annual HPC Conference which charges a nominal fee of CHF 180 and includes breaks and lunch during the conference along with a special group outing. HPCXXL User Group attendees must also register for the members meeting which charges a separate fee of CHF 90 for break and lunch services during the one day session. Organizers now offer streamlined registration on a single site for all attendees, including sponsors and their delegates, and accommodates registration for one, three and four day schedules. Registration is open through April 1, 2018. Participants can take advantage of the early bird pricing of CHF 90 by registering before February 11, 2018. Deadline for submitting session proposals is January 31, 2018. Additional details and forms can be found on the HPCAC website.

Supporting Resources:

Swiss Conference

Conference Sponsorship

Follow the HPC Advisory Council on Twitter and Facebook

Additional HPCAC Conferences

In addition to its four day combined 2018 Swiss Conference and HPCXXL User Group event, the HPCAC's premiere EU conference, the council hosts multiple annual conferences throughout the world. The 2018 schedule leads off with the two day U.S.-based Stanford Conference in February; Australia's two day conference planned for August; with one day sessions in Spain in September and China in October to close out the year. The council also supports two major student-focused competitions each year. The annual ISC-HPCAC Student Cluster Competition (SCC), in partnership with the ISC Group, officially kicked off in November with the reveal of nine of twelve international teams competing next June during the ISC High Performance Conference and Exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany. Launching in May, the annual RDMA competition is a six-month long programming competition between student teams throughout China that culminates in October with winning teams revealed at the annual China Conference. Sponsor opportunities are available to support all of these critical education initiatives. More information on becoming a member, conference dates, locations and sponsorships and student competitions and sponsorships is available on the HPC Advisory Council website.

About the HPC Advisory Council

Founded in 2008, the non-profit HPC Advisory Council is an international organization with over 400 members committed to education and outreach. Members share expertise, lead special interest groups and have access to the HPCAC technology center to explore opportunities and evangelize the benefits of high performance computing technologies, applications and future development. The HPC Advisory Council hosts multiple international conferences and STEM challenges including the RDMA Student Competition in China and the Student Cluster Competition at the annual ISC High Performance conferences. Membership is free of charge and obligation. More information:www.hpcadvisorycouncil.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005225/en/

Contacts:

HPC Advisory Council

Cydney Ewald Stevens, 512-770-8916

info@hpcadvisorycouncil.com