Joker Wild by PG SOFT released globally

VALLETTA, Malta, Dec. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --PG SOFT hasreleased their latest game, Joker Wild.

PG SOFT has injected anew and exciting elements to spruce up five-cardpoker. Ithas alsoprovided a handy roadmap andanimatedgestures. This game promises endless hours of fun and engaging gameplay for all.

Joker Wild is played with a 53-card deck: the regular 52-card deck plus a Joker.Gamers can place awager and five cards will be dealt.Gamers can selectone or more cards to be held, then use theDRAW button to deal new cards. Winnings are awarded if the final five-card hand matches any of the qualifying hands listed in the PAYOUT.

Some of the entertaining animations include table-thumping, and high-fives. The dramatic gestures unfold as players emotions are articulated in the game. Deducing other players emotions through the gestures may increase the odds of winning.

PG SOFT's aim isto revolutionise mobile app gamification by leveraging our wide spectrum of bespoke gaming solutions. Our games areastoundingwithremarkable aesthetics and captivating gameplay that deliver unrivalled gaming entertainment for all mobileplayers. PG SOFT is a mobile game development company based in Valletta, Malta. Founded in 2015, the company has grown into a strong team of 200 employees with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

iOS, Android, MacOS and Windows devices are all supported.

