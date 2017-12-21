

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) announced that its Board has determined to suspend quarterly cash dividend on Corporation's common stock, beginning with the fourth quarter of 2017, citing uncertainty related to causes and potential liabilities associated with the extraordinary October 2017 Northern California wildfires.



PG&E shares fell 9% to $46.35 after hours.



In addition, the Corporation's utility subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, determined to suspend the dividend on the utility's preferred stock, beginning with the three-month period ending Jan. 31, 2018, citing the same uncertainty.



'After extensive consideration and in light of the uncertainty associated with the causes and potential liabilities associated with these wildfires as well as state policy uncertainties, the PG&E boards determined that suspending the common and preferred stock dividends is prudent with respect to cash conservation and is in the best long-term interests of the companies, our customers and our shareholders,' said PG&E Corporation Chair of the Board Richard Kelly.



