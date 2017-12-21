Frank Magliochetti - Examines Link Between Prenatal Fish Oil and Asthma in Children

LAWRENCE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2017 / Asthma is a widespread disease that sends many children to the emergency room each year and is capable of causing several related health issues that can affect one for a lifetime. The ongoing prevalence of this condition has led doctors and researchers across the world to conduct numerous trials in search of preventative measures that can help reduce the risk of its development. Frank Magliochetti, the managing partner of Parcae Capital, discusses recent findings suggesting the prenatal intake of fish oil as an effective means for reducing the development of asthma in newborns.

A chronic condition that causes wheezing, coughing, and lifelong breathing complications, asthma remains a common problem not only with children born in the United States, but globally. Its occurrence has more than doubled within developed countries in recent decades, affecting 330 million children and adults worldwide. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), 7.4 percent of adults and 8.6 percent of children in the U.S. have asthma, a number that has been steadily increasing since the 1980s. Although there have been some effective treatments developed to address the condition, Frank Magliochetti points out that physicians have shifted their focus towards stopping it from happening altogether.

Within the last few years, several experiments have indicated that a high intake of the lipids and omega-3 fatty acids found in fish can decrease the chances of asthma when consumed during the third trimester. Danish researcher Hans Bisgaard, M.D recently published the results of a years-long study that involved giving 2.4 grams of either fish oil capsules or placebos to more than 700 pregnant women during the third trimester of pregnancy, after which their child was monitored for five years. 17 percent of the children in the fish oil group went on to develop persistent asthmatic symptoms by the age of 5, as opposed to the 24 percent of children in the other group -- a 30 percent reduction in cases of asthma or wheezing.

Bisgaard observed the most substantial benefits among babies born to women who initially had low blood levels of the lipids found in fish oil, and suggests a simple blood test during pregnancy to identify women most likely to benefit from supplements. These findings are not limited to just supplement use, however. A more recent review of research conducted by the University of South Florida in Tampa found that eating fish and taking supplements are both equally likely to protect children from developing asthma.

Frank Magliochetti is the founder and managing partner of Parcae Capital, a consulting firm providing interim executive management to new and restructuring companies. A native of Malden, Massachusetts, his educational achievements include an AMP Certificate from Harvard Graduate School of Business, a GMP Certificate from Stanford Business School, an MBA from Suffolk University, and a B.S. in Pharmacy from Northeastern University. Frank is a seasoned executive with experience in the medical, pharmaceutical, financial industries, and has held senior positions at Chartwell Diversified Services, Sandoz, Kontron, and Haemonetics. He is currently the chairman of Rehab Medical Holdings Incorporated, an orthopedic medical device holding company.

Frank Magliochetti - Founder and Managing Partner of Parcae Capital: http://frankmagliochettinews.com

Frank Magliochetti - Healthcare Report - Bio - Pharma - Trends: http://frankmagliochettireport.com/

Frank Magliochetti - On Reconstructing You - YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gqOvDWjVTo

Contact Information:

FrankMagliochettiNews.com

contact@frankmagliochettinews.com

http://frankmagliochettinews.com

SOURCE: Frank Magliochetti



