

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen was trading mixed against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary stimulus unchanged amid a pickup in economic expansion.



Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his board members decided by an 8-1 majority vote to hold its target of raising the amount of outstanding JGB holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



The bank will purchase government bonds so that the yield of 10-year JGBs will remain at around zero percent.



The board also decided to maintain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



With regard to the outlook, Japan's economy is likely to continue its moderate expansion.



Meanwhile, investors digested the passage of major U.S. tax reform overnight. On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives gave final approval to the largest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years and cut $1.5 trillion in taxes.



The yen was lower on Wednesday. It lost 0.5 percent against the greenback, 0.7 percent against the euro, 0.4 percent against the pound and 0.2 percent against the franc for the day.



Having advanced to 113.20 against the greenback at 7:50 pm ET, the yen reversed direction and dropped back to 113.45. If the yen weakens further, 115.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.



The Japanese currency held steady against the euro, after having dropped to 134.70 at 9:55 pm ET. The pair closed Wednesday's trading at 134.60.



The yen that ended Wednesday's trading at 114.88 against the franc edged down to 115.06 and held steady thereafter.



Reversing from an early high of 151.28 against the pound, the yen weakened to 151.63 and moved sideways thereafter.



The yen hit 88.45 against the loonie, its lowest since December 12. The yen ended Wednesday's deals at 88.33 versus the loonie. Continuation of the yen's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 90.00 region.



The yen slipped to more than a 5-week low of 86.99 against the aussie, from a high of 86.71 hit at 8:45 pm ET. Further downtrend may see the yen challenging support around the 89.00 level.



Following a 2-month low of 79.56 hit against the kiwi at the commencement of today's trading, the yen traded sideways in subsequent part of the deals. The pair was valued at 79.48 when it closed Wednesday's trading.



Data from Statistics New Zealand showed that New Zealand's gross domestic product expanded 0.6 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017.



That was in line with expectations and up from the upwardly revised 1.0 percent increase in the three months prior.



Looking ahead, Swiss trade data for November is due in the pre-European session.



At 4:30 am ET, U.K. public sector finance data for November is set for release.



In the New York session, Canada CPI for November and retail sales for October, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 16, final GDP data for the third quarter, leading indicator for November and Federal House finance Agency's house price index for October as well as Eurozone advanced consumer sentiment for December are slated for release.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX