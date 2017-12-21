

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cable & Wireless Communications or C&W announced Wednesday the appointment of Inge Smidts as Chief Executive Officer. She is replacing John Reid who announced earlier this month that he will step down from the position of CEO in early 2018.



Reid, C&W's current CEO, will help ensure a seamless leadership transition until Smidts' tenure begins in February 2018. Under the new Liberty Latin America management structure effective upon completion of the split-off from Liberty Global, Smidts will report to Betzalel Kenigsztein, Liberty Latin America's COO.



Smidts joins C&W from Liberty Global where she most recently held the position of Chief Marketing Officer.



Prior to her role at Liberty Global, Smidts was Senior Vice President - Residential Marketing and a member of the Executive Team at Telenet Group.



Balan Nair, incoming President & CEO of Liberty Latin America said, 'Inge is a proven executive that has delivered strong results throughout her career. We are excited that she has agreed to lead C&W and join the Liberty Latin America team next year once the split from Liberty Global is complete.'



Betzalel Kenigsztein, Liberty Latin America's Chief Operating Officer, added, 'As we look to the future for C&W, we are confident that Inge is the right leader to help rebuild operations that were damaged by this year's hurricanes and deliver growth for all our stakeholders.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX