

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car production declined in November on weak domestic demand, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reportedly said Thursday.



Car output decreased 4.6 percent year-on-year in November. Production for the domestic market plunged 28.1 percent, while that for exports rose 1.3 percent.



Brexit uncertainty, coupled with confusion over diesel taxation and air quality plans continues to impact domestic demand for new cars and, with it, production output, Mike Hawes, chief executive of SMMT, said.



The increase in exports reinforces how overseas demand remains the driving force for UK car manufacturing, Hawes noted.



Car production decreased 2 percent to 1.57 million units during January to November period.



