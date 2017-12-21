

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence improved slightly in December, while spending growth eased in October, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 25 in December from 23.0 in the previous month.



The opinion on the economic climate was more positive in December, with the index rising to 45 from 41.



The index measuring willingness to buy increased from 10 in November to 12 in December.



In an another report, the statistical office revealed that consumer spending grew at a slower rate of 1.7 percent yearly in October, following a 3.0 percent increase in September.



The measure has been rising since October 2014. Households spent more on services and home furnishings in October.



