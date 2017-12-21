WISeKey International Holding Announces New Organizational Structure to Reflect its Next Phase of Growth and Global Expansion

Geneva, Switzerland - December 21, 2017 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (SIX: WIHN) today announced its new organizational structure which reflects the Company's evolvement into a global organization following the full integration of the two recently acquired companies into its vertical platform, and the next phase of its growth and expansion.

While 2016 was a transformational year for the Company, during 2017 WISeKey evolved into a global cybersecurity/IoT player and the only cybersecurity/IoT platform offering end-to-end trusted solutions due to a well thought and well executed business plan.

Today, WISeKey offers a comprehensive and integrated trusted platform of services by combining cybersecurity, Root of Trust along with IoT, semiconductors and blockchain. This platform is the key differentiator that sets WISeKey apart from its competitors, creates substantial cross-IP and cross-selling opportunities and will be the catalyst of the Company's expected growth from innovative technologies and client acquisitions, for years to come.

To reflect this new phase, while WISeKey will continue to operate with two distinct business segments - CyberSecurity Sass and Semiconductors - each segment will be reorganized (internally and as part of the WISeKey organization) aiming to streamline end-to-end sales process, expand cross selling opportunities, and improve efficiencies and collaboration between international offices/teams (Switzerland, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Belgium, U.K., The Netherlands, U.S.A, India, Singapore, Japan, Bermuda and Taiwan) of over 170 people.

Key appointments include:

Roman Bruner, Chief Revenue Officer, WISeKey International Holding

International Holding Pedro Fuentes, Chief Security Officer, WISeKey International Holding

International Holding Carlos Moreno, Vice President, Corporate Alliances & Partnerships, WISeKey International Holding

International Holding Dourgam Kummer, Managing Director, WISeKey CyberSecurity SaaS

Bernard Vian, Managing Director, WISeKey Semiconductors

Gaetan Egloff, Head R&D and Vietnam Lab, WISeKey International Holding

International Holding Tony Nagel, Chief Development Officer, WISeKey International Holding

International Holding Jean-Pierre Pennacino, Finance Projects, WISeKey International Holding

International Holding Thomas Moretti, Senior Vice President, Signing Solutions and PKI for IoT, WISeKey CyberSecurity SaaS

Robert Frank, Country Manager and Vice President of Sales, WISeKey CyberSecurity SaaS, Germany

Germany Reto Scagnetti, Country Manager, WISeKey CyberSecurity SaaS, Switzerland

Switzerland Lex Samuel, Country Manager, WISeKey CyberSecurity SaaS, Netherlands

Netherlands Wim Mintiens, Country Manager, WISeKey CyberSecurity SaaS, Belgium

Belgium Simon Knight, Country Manager, WISeKey CyberSecurity SaaS, U.K.

U.K. Isabelle Pecharroman, Head of HR, WISeKey Semiconductors

Stephen Davidson, Marketing, WISeKey CyberSecurity SaaS

Barry Kilborn, Risk and Compliance, WISeKey CyberSecurity SaaS

Today's cybersecurity trends are evolving at an overwhelming pace and information security and secure communication are becoming one of the largest challenges facing both governments and private sector and have been identified as mega trends of the global digitalization and IoT. The overall WISeKey objective to provide secured solution including hardware and software components, is viewed as visionary and a unique platform. This was achieved by a combination of factors, including the strategic decision WISeKey made to target and complete strategic acquisitions which have provided the Company with an unparalleled vertically integrated digital identity, security and IoT ecosystem of products and services.

"Through the reorganization of our corporate structure and individual business units, we are putting in place appropriate managerial disciplines and are setting the right goals to fully realize the potential of our core business, facilitate the speed and effectiveness of our transformation and prepare us for the next phase of our growth and global expansion," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

