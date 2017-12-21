sprite-preloader
SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Savings programme - participation of primary insiders

In reference to the public announcement on 19 December 2017 regarding the savings programme for the employees in SpareBank 1 SMN.

The table below lists new subscriptions from primary insiders of SpareBank 1 SMN participating in the savings programme for 2018. This information comes in addition to the information on programme participation by primary insiders as published on 19 December. The amounts listed are total amounts for 2018. Purchase price and number of equity certificates purchased by each primary insider will be published after the completion of each transaction.

Name Savings amount (NOK)

Finn Haugan 24,000
Kjell Fordal 24,000
Oddny Lysberg 12,000
Tomm Bøyesen 24,000
Vegard Helland 24,000

Trondheim, 20 December 2017

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

