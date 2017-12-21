SpareBank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Savings programme - participation of primary insiders

In reference to the public announcement on 19 December 2017 regarding the savings programme for the employees in SpareBank 1 SMN.

The table below lists new subscriptions from primary insiders of SpareBank 1 SMN participating in the savings programme for 2018. This information comes in addition to the information on programme participation by primary insiders as published on 19 December. The amounts listed are total amounts for 2018. Purchase price and number of equity certificates purchased by each primary insider will be published after the completion of each transaction.

Name Savings amount (NOK)

Finn Haugan 24,000

Kjell Fordal 24,000

Oddny Lysberg 12,000

Tomm Bøyesen 24,000

Vegard Helland 24,000

Trondheim, 20 December 2017

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. +47 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

