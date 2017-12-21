Following the requirement of the amended Article 24 (1) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, we hereby inform that Panevezio statybos trestas AB and Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group will prepare consolidated semi-annual and annual information to be published according to the procedure prescribed by the regulations.



In 2018, Panevezio statybos trestas AB is planning to publish the unaudited financial statement of the company and the group for six months on 31 August 2018.



