Incap Oyj: Incap India releases the final instalment for the adopted school as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility

Incap Corporation

Press Release 21 December 2017

INCAP INDIA RELEASES THE FINAL INSTALMENT FOR THE ADOPTED SCHOOL AS PART OF THE CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Further to previous contribution in February 2017 towards the CSR activity, Incap India has released the final instalment of payment to the adopted school.

The CSR committee of the company, having already identified the suitable CSR activity recommended the same to the Board of Incap India and the Board then agreed to contribute an amount of INR 20,00,000 (approximately EUR 26,316) to the school development monitoring committee. The committee has been constituted for the purpose of developing the Government schools in rural areas which involves the construction of class rooms, computer labs, science labs, libraries and reading rooms, as well as providing pure drinking water unit, auditorium, kitchen, store rooms and toilets in the government schools in Maskal, Tumkur Taluk, Karnataka, India.

The cheque was handed over to the local MLA and president of the school development monitoring committee, Mr. Suresh Gowda, by the Managing Director of Incap India, Murthy Munipalli.

Further information:

Murthy Munipalli, Managing Director, Incap India, tel. +91 98802 31431

Distribution:

Major media in India

www.incapcorp.com

Encl.:

Photograph with Mr Suresh Gowda (left) and Mr Murthy Munipalli (right)

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 570 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.

Support to adopted school as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (http://hugin.info/120192/R/2157750/829349.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Incap Oyj via Globenewswire

