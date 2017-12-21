

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Baidu Inc. (BIDU) announced a cooperation in autonomous driving. As per the terms of the agreement, NXP will join Baidu's open autonomous driving platform, Apollo, and provide semiconductor products and solutions including millimeter wave radar, V2X, security, smart connectivity and in-vehicle experience technologies.



The Companies will leverage the NXP BlueBox development platform's low energy consumption, high-performance and functional safety benefits.



NXP and Baidu will collaborate on sensor integration and high-performance processors for deep learning networks.



Baidu's conversational in-car system, DuerOS for Apollo, will incorporate NXP infotainment solutions for faster time to market and enhanced performance.



