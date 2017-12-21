

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) , an engineering services company, announced Thursday that Bill Tame, Chief Executive Global Growth and Operations, will retire from the Group on June 30, 2018.



Tame joined Babcock as Group Finance Director in January 2001. During his 16 years at the company, Babcock has grown from a small cap business to a major engineering services company, with a turnover of 5.2 billion pounds in 2017.



Babcock Chairman, Mike Turner, said, 'Bill has been a key member of the leadership team during our transformation from a small cap business to a leading engineering services company. All of us wish him the very best for his retirement.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX