sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,912 Euro		+0,055
+0,70 %
WKN: 877431 ISIN: GB0009697037 Ticker-Symbol: BW3 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,918
8,101
08:50
7,912
8,083
08:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC7,912+0,70 %