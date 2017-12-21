

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Hotels Group plc. (IHG.L, IHG) said that Initial estimates are that, as a whole, the enacted US Tax Cuts and Job Acts Bill will reduce IHG's group effective tax rate by mid to high single digit percentage points from 1 January 2018. In 2017, IHG's group effective tax rate is still expected to be in the low 30s.



It is also expected that the measures outlined in the bill will result in a significant, exceptional tax credit in the financial year the bill is signed into law, which would be realised in cash terms over a long period from 2018.



