

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BBA Aviation (BBA.L), a provider of global aviation support and aftermarket services, announced the appointment of two non-executive directors.



Amee Chande will join the Board on 1 January 2018. Emma Gilthorpe will also join the Board on 1 January 2018.



Ms. Chande and Ms. Gilthorpe will sit on the Audit and Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.



BBA Aviation also announces that Peter Ratcliffe will step down from the Board at our AGM on 11 May 2018, having joined in 2009.



