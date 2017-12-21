SEB: Appointments within Division Corporate & Private Customers

Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations has been appointed Head of Region North within Division Corporate & Private Customers. He will assume his new role on 1 February 2018. He succeds Annika Helg, who has been appointed Head of Region East. Mika Burman Götz, today Head of the Division's Digital Banking unit, has been appointed Head of Product Areas within the division.

Recruitment of a new Head of Investor Relations is in progress.

For further information, please contact

Frank Hojem, Head of Media Relations

+46(0)8 763 9947, +46(0)70 763 9947

frank.hojem@seb.se (mailto:frank.hojem@seb.se).







SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway and Germany the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. At 30 September 2017, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,933 billion while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,850 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at www.sebgroup.com (http://www.sebgroup.com)





