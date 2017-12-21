ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES: ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES: Altran convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting on January 26th, 2018 to authorize the €750 million capital increase related to the acquisition of Aricent

Press release 21.12.2017





Altran convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting on January 26th, 2018 to authorize the €750 million capital increase related to the acquisition of Aricent

Company moves swiftly towards the completion of the acquisition of Aricent; transaction expected to close in first quarter of 2018

Further to the announcement of the acquisition of Aricent on November 30th, Altran has undertaken several key steps to complete this transaction.

As of today, employee representative bodies in France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands have all been informed and/or consulted and delivered a positive opinion.

Authorization from the United States antitrust authorities has already been obtained. The antitrust process in Germany is moving forward and pre-filing is expected to be made soon in India.

Altran will publish[1] on December 22nd the convening notice for an Extraordinary General Meeting which is to be held on January 26th, 2018 at 2:30 p.m CET at the Company's registered office in Neuilly-sur-Seine.

Resolutions allowing the Altran board of directors to determine the terms of and proceed with a capital increase with preferential subscription right of €750 million will be submitted to the shareholders for their approval. The proceeds of such capital increase will be exclusively assigned to the partial refinancing of the Company's financial debt resulting from the acquisition of Aricent. The subscription price for the rights issue would be decided by the Altran board of directors at launch of the transaction.

As a reminder, Altran will announce its 2017 Full Year results on February 28, 2018 and unveil a new strategic plan during an Investor Day mid 2018.

About Altran

As a global leader in Engineering and R&D services (ER&D), Altran offers its clients a new way to innovate by developing the products and services of tomorrow. Altran works alongside its clients on every link in the value chain of their project, from conception to industrialization. For over thirty years, the Group has provided its expertise to key players in the Aerospace, Automotive, Defence, Energy, Finance, Life Sciences, Railway, and Telecom sectors, among others. In 2016, the Altran group generated revenues of €2.120 billion. With a headcount of more than 30,000 employees, Altran is present in more than 20 countries. www.altran.com (http://www.altran.com)



[1] Publication will be made in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

