

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased in November, figures from the Federal Customs Administration showed Thursday.



The trade surplus rose to CHF 2.7 billion in November from CHF 2.5 billion in the previous month.



In real terms, exports rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent monthly in November, reversing a 0.6 percent drop in October.



Imports grew at a faster pace of 2.3 percent in November after a 0.2 percent slight increase in October.



On a yearly basis, both exports and imports advanced by 4.4 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively in November.



A report released by the Federation of Swiss Watch Industry showed that watch exports climbed 6.3 percent year-over-year to CHF 1.97 billion in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX