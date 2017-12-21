

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement with funds managed by Dalmore Capital Limited to sell a 12.5 percent stake in Connect Plus, the company which operates the M25 orbital motorway.



The sale is for a cash consideration of 103 million pounds, which is in excess of the Directors' valuation as at June 30, 2017.



The sale, which is subject to Highways England consent, is expected to complete before year end. The proceeds from this transaction will be used to pay down borrowings in 2018.



With the sale, the company now expects Group profit before tax and year end net cash in 2017 to be higher than expected earlier.



The expected profit on disposal on this transaction at 53 million pounds is 37 million pounds higher than the market consensus of 16 million pounds for Infrastructure Investments profit on disposal in 2017. The year end net cash, which was forecast to be in line with prior year, is now expected to be around 103 million pounds higher.



In addition, Balfour Beatty has entered into a series of arrangements with funds managed by Equitix Investment Management Limited and Dalmore under which up to an additional 12.5 percent interest in Connect Plus may be sold by Balfour Beatty at an equivalent price. These arrangements lapse on May 13, 2018 and are subject to a number of conditions. Therefore there is no certainty that there will be any subsequent transaction.



For the year ended December 31, 2016, Investments in Joint Venture & Associates in relation to the Group's 12.5 percent interest in Connect Plus was 78 million pounds and it contributed profit before tax of 8 million pounds to the company's results. The company continues to hold a 27.5 percent stake in Connect Plus.



Leo Quinn, Group Chief Executive, said, 'This transaction emphasises the ongoing attractiveness of our infrastructure assets and is in line with our declared intent to maximise value for shareholders.'



