Active-Investors: Wired News - MabVax Therapeutics Completes Enrollment and Initial Patient Dosing in Expanded Cohort of the Phase-1 Trial Evaluating MVT-5873

About MV-5873

MabVax's antibody MVT-5873 is a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that targets sialyl Lewis A (sLea), an epitope on CA19-9. CA19-9 is expressed in more than 90% of pancreatic cancers and in other diseases including small cell lung and GI cancers. It plays an important role in tumor adhesion as well as metastasis, and it is a marker of an aggressive cancer phenotype. In fact, CA19-9 serum levels are known to be a valuable adjunct in the diagnosis, prognosis and treatment monitoring of pancreatic cancer.

At present, MVT-5873 is amidst its Phase-1 clinical trials as a therapeutic agent for patients with pancreatic cancer and other CA19-9 positive tumors.

About the Trial

The second portion of MabVax Phase-1 clinical trial for MV-5873 is an open-label, multi-center nonrandomized dose escalation study that aims to evaluate the safety and maximum tolerated dose and recommended Phase-2 dose of MVT-5873 in combination with a standard of care chemotherapy in subjects with pancreatic and other CA19-9 positive malignancies.

Its secondary objectives comprise evaluation of tumor response rate by RECIST 1.1, duration of response, and determination of pharmacokinetics.

Dr. Eileen O'Reilly, Associate Director of the David M. Rubenstein Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research, attending physician, member at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, is serving as the lead investigator in the MVT-5873 Phase-1 clinical trial.

The Company intends to report interim safety and RECIST results from the Phase-1 Trial in the first quarter of 2018.

MVT-5873 Demonstrated Positive Performance, In Combination with Nab-paclitaxel and Gemcitabine

Previously, MabVax had shared an update about MVT-5873 at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference in October 2017. It demonstrated encouraging preliminary tumor response data when MVT-5873 was given in combination with nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine in newly diagnosed patients with CA19-9 positive pancreatic cancer.

The Company revealed that this combination dose was generally well tolerated in all subjects and that two of three subjects receiving 0.125 mg/kg MVT-5873 in combination with gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel had a partial response.

Post that, MabVax decided to expand this cohort to further explore safety and potential response.

And now the Company has declared that it has completed the patient enrollment for the 0.125-mg/kg-expansion cohort.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 21, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, MabVax's stock dropped 1.30%, ending the trading session at $0.82.

Volume traded for the day: 60.71 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 15.62%; and previous three-month period - up 22.41%

After yesterday's close, MabVax's market cap was at $17.12 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

