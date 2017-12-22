To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 22 December 2017





Company announcement number 102/2017 - 22 December 2017





Fixing of coupon rate in the series 11F, 12F, 12G, 12S, 13D, 15G, 16G and Senior Debt effective from 1 January 2018.



With effect from 1 January 2018, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3, RD Stibor3, RD Nibor3, RD Cibor6, FlexKort and Senior Debt will be adjusted.



Please find the data in the attached file.





The Executive Board



Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.



Attachment:

