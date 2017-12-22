The "Medical Device Studies: Clinical Evidence" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Agenda:

Programme Day One

Welcome, Introductions and Course Objectives

The Regulatory Aspects of Gathering Clinical Evidence for Devices

An overview of the regulations governing the clinical evidence aspects of devices

How the regulations impact on clinical data for regulatory studies and post market studies

Standards and guidelines applicable to medical device clinical evidence, ISO, GHTF (IMDRF), MEDDEV and NBMED

Conducting a Pre-Market Clinical Evaluation/Literature Review

The Clinical Evaluation (Literature Review)

What's involved and how it should be conducted

What documents are required how is clinical data used?

Example documents and templates will be provided to help delegates understand this process

Conducting a Pre-Market (Regulatory) Clinical Investigation

What types of studies and study designs are applicable to pre-market studies?

What to consider in designing and implementing appropriate pre-market studies

Documentation for Pre-Market (Regulatory) Clinical Investigations

What documentation is needed?

How this should be produced and what detail is required

This presentation will include template documentation for clinical investigation plans, investigator brochures, case report forms and consent forms

How to obtain the necessary approvals for Pre-Market Studies

How to obtain Researth Ethics approval

How to obtain National Competent Authority approvals

Other necessary approvals

What to provide, timescales and practicalities

The Differences between Drugs and Devices

Programme Day Two

Study Management and monitoring of regulatory clinical investigation

Key aspects study set up

Management, monitoring and close down

Getting the best data

How to write a Final Study Report for a regulatory Clinical Investigation Pre Market Study

Practical considerations for final study reports, publications and presentations of study results

Examples and templates will be provided to help delegates understand the processes

How to prepare a paper or presentation for publication and marketing

Post Market Clinical Follow Up Studies

Practical considerations for conducting post market clinical follow up studies

The differences between PMCFU and regulatory studies

When to conduct PMCFU studies and other PMC data requirements

What about In-Vitro Diagnostic Devices

Clinical data for IVDs; what and when

The regulations and guidance applicable to IVDs

Current key issues affecting clinical evidence for medical devices

This presentation will provide an update on the current issues affecting medical device clinical data. It will include the effect of changes to the Directives and current initiatives throughout Europe.

