Agenda:
Programme Day One
Welcome, Introductions and Course Objectives
The Regulatory Aspects of Gathering Clinical Evidence for Devices
- An overview of the regulations governing the clinical evidence aspects of devices
- How the regulations impact on clinical data for regulatory studies and post market studies
- Standards and guidelines applicable to medical device clinical evidence, ISO, GHTF (IMDRF), MEDDEV and NBMED
Conducting a Pre-Market Clinical Evaluation/Literature Review
- The Clinical Evaluation (Literature Review)
- What's involved and how it should be conducted
- What documents are required how is clinical data used?
- Example documents and templates will be provided to help delegates understand this process
Conducting a Pre-Market (Regulatory) Clinical Investigation
- What types of studies and study designs are applicable to pre-market studies?
- What to consider in designing and implementing appropriate pre-market studies
Documentation for Pre-Market (Regulatory) Clinical Investigations
- What documentation is needed?
- How this should be produced and what detail is required
- This presentation will include template documentation for clinical investigation plans, investigator brochures, case report forms and consent forms
How to obtain the necessary approvals for Pre-Market Studies
- How to obtain Researth Ethics approval
- How to obtain National Competent Authority approvals
- Other necessary approvals
- What to provide, timescales and practicalities
The Differences between Drugs and Devices
Programme Day Two
Study Management and monitoring of regulatory clinical investigation
- Key aspects study set up
- Management, monitoring and close down
- Getting the best data
How to write a Final Study Report for a regulatory Clinical Investigation Pre Market Study
- Practical considerations for final study reports, publications and presentations of study results
- Examples and templates will be provided to help delegates understand the processes
- How to prepare a paper or presentation for publication and marketing
Post Market Clinical Follow Up Studies
- Practical considerations for conducting post market clinical follow up studies
- The differences between PMCFU and regulatory studies
- When to conduct PMCFU studies and other PMC data requirements
What about In-Vitro Diagnostic Devices
- Clinical data for IVDs; what and when
- The regulations and guidance applicable to IVDs
Current key issues affecting clinical evidence for medical devices
- This presentation will provide an update on the current issues affecting medical device clinical data. It will include the effect of changes to the Directives and current initiatives throughout Europe.
