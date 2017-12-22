Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Planet Fitness' Revenue Advanced 12.1%; Adjusted EPS 17.9%

Stock Monitor: Peak Resorts Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For its third quarter ended September 30, 2017, Planet Fitness' total revenue jumped 12.1% to $97.5 million from $87.0 million in Q3 2016. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $93.7 million.

Planet Fitness' same-store sales (comp) were positive for the 43rd consecutive quarter increasing 9.3% on top of a 10% comp gain in Q3 2016.

Planet Fitness' operating income jumped 29.8% to $34 million for Q3 2017 compared to operating income of $26.2 million in Q3 2016. On an adjusted basis, the Company's adjusted operating margin was 35.8% in the reported quarter versus 32% in the prior year's same quarter, an increase of 380 basis points. Planet Fitness' adjusted EBITDA, jumped 22.4% to $43.4 million from $35.4 million in the prior year's same period.

During Q3 2017, Planet Fitness' net income was $18.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in Q3 2016. The Company's adjusted net income advanced 17.9% to $18.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, from $15.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the prior year's same period, and came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.16 per share.

Planet Fitness' Segment Results

During Q3 2017, the franchise segment's revenue, which includes commission income, surged 30.6% to $35.6 million from $27.2 million in the prior year's same period. The Company's corporate-owned stores segment's revenue advances 7.1% to $28.6 million from $26.7 million in the prior year's corresponding period.

During Q3 2017, the equipment segment's revenue grew 0.8% to $33.4 million from $33.1 million in Q3 2016. The Company's system-wide same store sales increased 9.3%. By segment, franchisee-owned same-store sales increased 9.6% and corporate-owned same-store sales increased 5.1%.

The Franchise segment's EBITDA surged 31.2% to $29.9 million driven by royalties from new franchised stores opened since September 30, 2016, increased royalty rate and higher same-store sales.

The Company's corporate-owned stores segment's EBITDA advanced 14.2% to $12.0 million driven primarily by higher monthly and annual revenue, including an increase in same-store sales, and improved operating margin.

The equipment segment's EBITDA increased by 7.4% to $7.7 million driven by an increase in replacement equipment sales to existing franchisee-owned stores.

Cash Matters

As of September 30, 2017, Planet Fitness had cash and cash equivalents of $93.3 million compared to cash and cash equivalents of $40.4 million as of December 31, 2016.

Store Update

31 new Planet Fitness franchise stores were opened during Q3 2017, bringing system-wide total stores to 1,432 as of September 30, 2017.

Outlook

For the year ending December 31, 2017, Planet Fitness is forecasting total revenue between $425 million and $430 million. The Company is expecting system-wide same store sales growth in the 9.5% to 10% range, up from its previous guidance of 8% to 9%, and adjusted net income of $79 million to $81 million, or $0.80 to $0.82 per diluted share, compared to the Company's previous guidance of $0.76 to $0.78. Planet Fitness is anticipating selling and placing equipment into approximately 190 to 200 new stores.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 21, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Planet Fitness' stock advanced 1.61%, ending the trading session at $34.65.

Volume traded for the day: 713.64 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.34%; previous three-month period - up 28.76%; past twelve-month period - up 72.90%; and year-to-date - up 72.39%

After yesterday's close, Planet Fitness' market cap was at $3.29 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 52.03.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Sporting Activities industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

