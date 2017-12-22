Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: NuStar Energy's Revenue Beat Analysts' Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NS . The Company posted its financial results on November 07, 2017, for the third quarter fiscal 2017. The owner and operator of crude oil and refined products pipelines and storage facilities' earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 9.5% on a y-o-y basis. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, NuStar Energy most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NS

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, NuStar Energy's total revenues decreased 0.1% to $440.57 million from $441.42 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's total revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $376 million.

During Q3 FY17, NuStar Energy's gross profit increased 5.7% to $302.49 million from $286.29 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 380 basis points to 68.7% of revenue from 64.9% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, NuStar Energy's EBITDA increased 9.5% to $155.77 million from $142.26 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBITDA margin increased 320 basis points to 35.4% of revenue from 32.2% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, NuStar Energy's operating income increased 4.3% to $91.72 million from $87.95 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 90 basis points to 20.8% of revenue from 19.9% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, NuStar Energy's earnings before tax (EBT) decreased 22.4% to $41.34 million from $53.29 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 270 basis points to 9.4% of revenue from 12.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, NuStar Energy's net income decreased 24.5% to $38.59 million from $51.14 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted EPS decreased 69.4% to $0.15 from $0.49 in the same period last year. Diluted EPS was below analysts' expectations of $0.27.

NuStar Energy's Segment Details

Pipeline - During Q3 FY17, the Pipeline segment's total revenue increased 12.2% to $137.43 million from $122.48 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 3.7% to $61.12 million from $58.92 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's total throughput volume was 1.21 million barrels per day compared to 920,868 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2016.

Storage - During Q3 FY17, the Storage segment's total revenue increased 0.2% to $158.07 million from $157.77 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 1.5% to $59.32 million from $58.42 million in Q3 FY16. The increase was due to higher storage terminal values and lower operating expenses. For the reported quarter, the segment's total throughput volume was 294,544 barrels per day compared to 810,470 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2016.

Fuels Marketing - During Q3 FY17, the Fuels Marketing segment's total revenue decreased 11.3% to $147.46 million from $166.19 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 14.7% to $7.35 million from $8.62 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating loss was $1.53 million compared to the segment's operating loss of 337,000 in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, NuStar Energy's distributable cash flow decreased 20.2% to $80.19 million from $100.48 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's distributable cash flow available to common limited partners decreased 23.6% to $66.97 million from $87.61 million in Q3 FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 21, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, NuStar Energy's stock was marginally down 0.10%, ending the trading session at $29.75.

Volume traded for the day: 302.61 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.79%

After yesterday's close, NuStar Energy's market cap was at $2.80 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 78.08.

The stock has a dividend yield of 14.72%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors