Drilling highlights include 130m @ 1.41%CuT and 142m @ 0.89%CuT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2017) - Coro Mining Corp. (TSX: COP) ("Coro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a further 17 reverse circulation (RC) holes from the infill drill program completed at its Marimaca copper project, located 22km E of the port of Mejillones in the II Region of Chile, (Fig. 1). Together with the previously released 16 infill drill hole results from Marimaca (November 9th and December 5th 2017), Coro has now published the results of 33 of the planned 57-hole infill drill program. Additional results will be disclosed in meaningful batches as assays are returned to the Company over the coming weeks.

"These results continue to demonstrate the continuity of the Marimaca deposit and we look forward to completing an updated mineral resource estimate during the first quarter of 2018," commented Coro President and CEO, Luis Tondo. "The exploration RC step out drilling program is well under way on both the La Atomica and Marimaca claims and we expect initial results to be released next month."

Drilling Results

Results are shown on Table 1 where %CuT means total copper. Drill hole locations are shown on Fig 2. Drill collar coordinates are shown on Table 2.

Table 1: Intersections

Hole TD From To m %CuT Type MAR-67 200m 182 192 10 2.98 Mixed















MAR-68 250m 2 144 142 0.89 Oxide and 174 192 18 0.47 Oxide 214 250 36 0.38 Oxide















MAR-69 200m 10 192 182 0.48 Oxide















MAR-71 200m 28 170 142 0.74 Oxide















MAR-74 200m 0 52 52 0.49 Oxide

Hole TD From To m %CuT Type MAR-75 200m 46 60 14 0.44 Oxide and 70 150 80 1.25 All including 70 112 42 1.01 Oxide 112 150 38 1.52 Mixed















MAR-76 250m 8 156 148 0.59 Oxide and 196 250 54 1.49 Oxide















MAR-78 250m 112 242 130 1.41 Oxide and 242 250 8 7.26 Mixed















MAR-80 250m 100 172 72 0.30 Oxide and 188 250 62 1.10 Oxide















MAR-81 200m 4 32 28 0.31 Oxide and 102 176 74 0.47 Oxide















MAR-82 200m 10 118 108 0.61 Oxide and 118 134 16 0.32 Mixed 162 200 38 0.42 Mixed















MAR-83 250m 4 16 12 0.30 Oxide and 36 94 58 0.42 Oxide 128 242 114 0.79 Oxide















MAR-84 200m 18 138 120 0.59 Oxide and 138 152 14 0.55 Mixed 170 190 20 1.25 Oxide















MAR-85 200m 130 200 70 0.83 Mixed

Note; Hole MAR-75 was previously released on December 5th 2017 but contained a typographic error which is now corrected here.

Hole TD From To m %CuT Type MAR-86 200m 0 48 48 0.59 Oxide and 66 160 94 0.70 Oxide 174 194 20 0.95 Mixed















MAR-87 200m 2 26 24 0.56 Oxide and 40 102 62 0.54 Oxide















MAR-91 150m 20 66 46 1.08 Oxide and 80 92 12 1.02 Oxide















MAR-92 200m 52 100 48 0.74 Oxide

Sampling and Assay Protocol

True widths cannot be determined with the information available at this time. Coro RC holes were sampled on a 2 metre continuous basis, with dry samples riffle split on site and one quarter sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Calama and the pulps then sent to the same company's laboratory in Santiago for assaying. A second quarter was stored on site for reference. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing to better than 85% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 500-700g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for CuT (total copper), CuS (acid soluble copper), CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) by AAS and for acid consumption. A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Coro for future reference.

Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Coro Mining Corp, a geologist with more than 33 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geologos de Chile and of the Instituto de Ingenieros de Minas de Chile, was responsible for the design and execution of the exploration program and is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Alan Stephens, FIMMM, Executive Director of Coro Mining Corp, a geologist with more than 42 years of experience, and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101, is responsible for the contents of this news release.

Debt Financing

Coro has entered into a credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with its major shareholder, Greenstone Resources L.P. ("Greenstone") pursuant to which Greenstone has advanced US$3,000,000 to Coro (the "Loan").

Under the terms of the Credit Agreement, the Loan has an eleven month term and bears interest at 12% per annum until March 31, 2018, after which the interest will be increased to 15%. Greenstone will receive a 3% arrangement fee under the Credit Agreement. The proceeds of the Loan will be used for working capital and general operating costs

Fig 1: Location of Marimaca and Coro Claims