Pharmacovigilance has become one of the most demanding aspects to both understand and comply with. This course will provide a concise overview of the pharmacovigilance function and the regulatory requirements.

Pharmacovigilance has become one of the most demanding aspects to both understand and comply with. There are many requirements for companies to perform regarding the safety of their products to satisfy regulatory demands, and sanctions for non compliance can be severe. This course will provide a concise overview of the pharmacovigilance function and the regulatory requirements.

Topics To Be Covered Include:

An Introduction to EU Pharmcovigilance

Documentation to be supplied to Regulatory Authorities

Department links in the company to Pharmacovigilance

Licensing partners and Pharmacovigilance

The role of the Qualified Person for Pharmacovigilance

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in Relation to Pharmcovigilance

Agenda:

09.00 Registration and Coffee

09.30 Meeting starts

An Introduction to EU Pharmacovigilance

Safety reporting requirements

Safety report sources

Follow up of safety reports

Electronic safety reporting

Safety file retention

Documentation to be Supplied to Regulatory Authorities

Individual Case Safety Reports

Periodic Safety Update Reports (PBRERs; DSURs; RMPs)

Answering queries from Regulatory Authorities

Updating product labelling emphasis on safety changes

Department Links in the Company to Pharmacovigilance

Product Quality and Pharmacovigilance

Sales and Marketing and Pharmacovigilance

Legal, Commercial and Pharmacovigilance

Regulatory and Pharmacovigilance

Medical Information and Pharmacovigilance

The Roles and Responsibilities of a Licence Holder

Obtaining a license for a product

Supporting the license approval

Submissions and license approvals

Regulatory Inspections

The Role of the Qualified Person (QP) for Pharmacovigilance

Contract versus Permanent

Essential attributes of the QP

The duties of the QP

What the QP must do

Internal audits of the Company Pharmacovigilance activities

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in Relation to Pharmacovigilance

Types of SOPs required

Production and sign off of SOPs

SOP maintenance

SOP training

Who should be trained and in what

Pharmacovigilance Inspections

Preparation for a Regulatory Inspection

Scope of the Pharmacovigilance Inspection

Conduct of the Pharmacovigilance Inspection

The Pharmacovigilance Inspection Report

Corrective actions following a Pharmacovigilance Inspection

17.00 Meeting ends

