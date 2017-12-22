The "An Essential Overview of Pharmacovigilance" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Pharmacovigilance has become one of the most demanding aspects to both understand and comply with. This course will provide a concise overview of the pharmacovigilance function and the regulatory requirements.
Topics To Be Covered Include:
- An Introduction to EU Pharmcovigilance
- Documentation to be supplied to Regulatory Authorities
- Department links in the company to Pharmacovigilance
- Licensing partners and Pharmacovigilance
- The role of the Qualified Person for Pharmacovigilance
- Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in Relation to Pharmcovigilance
Agenda:
09.00 Registration and Coffee
09.30 Meeting starts
An Introduction to EU Pharmacovigilance
- Safety reporting requirements
- Safety report sources
- Follow up of safety reports
- Electronic safety reporting
- Safety file retention
Documentation to be Supplied to Regulatory Authorities
- Individual Case Safety Reports
- Periodic Safety Update Reports (PBRERs; DSURs; RMPs)
- Answering queries from Regulatory Authorities
- Updating product labelling emphasis on safety changes
Department Links in the Company to Pharmacovigilance
- Product Quality and Pharmacovigilance
- Sales and Marketing and Pharmacovigilance
- Legal, Commercial and Pharmacovigilance
- Regulatory and Pharmacovigilance
- Medical Information and Pharmacovigilance
The Roles and Responsibilities of a Licence Holder
- Obtaining a license for a product
- Supporting the license approval
- Submissions and license approvals
- Regulatory Inspections
The Role of the Qualified Person (QP) for Pharmacovigilance
- Contract versus Permanent
- Essential attributes of the QP
- The duties of the QP
- What the QP must do
- Internal audits of the Company Pharmacovigilance activities
Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in Relation to Pharmacovigilance
- Types of SOPs required
- Production and sign off of SOPs
- SOP maintenance
- SOP training
- Who should be trained and in what
Pharmacovigilance Inspections
- Preparation for a Regulatory Inspection
- Scope of the Pharmacovigilance Inspection
- Conduct of the Pharmacovigilance Inspection
- The Pharmacovigilance Inspection Report
- Corrective actions following a Pharmacovigilance Inspection
17.00 Meeting ends
