As of January 3 2018, the service of reporting turnover to Nasdaq will be terminated, as requested by members. Due to upcoming MiFIR requirements regarding post-trade transparency, the current obligation under Swedish FSA rules to report aggregated OTC turnover in Fixed Income instruments no longer applies. Nasdaq Nordic will therefore discontinue the service as requested by members. As of January 3, OTC trades in the relevant instruments may be reported to Nasdaq's OTC Trade Reporting Service (licensed as an Approved Publication Arrangement, APA, within Nasdaq Stockholm AB). Please contact OTCpublication.mifid2@nasdaq.com regarding information on how to sign up to the new service.



The current trade report types, STAT and STDP, will be removed.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact:



fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com , Axel Holm, +46 8 405 6812 axel.holm@nasdaq.com, or Angelica Nordberg, +46 8 405 66 33, angelica.nordberg@nasdaq.com



For trading related questions please contact Trading Operations (Genium INET): Tel: +46 8 405 7890 E-mail: tradingoperations@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income



