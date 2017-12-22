On August 24, 2017, the shares in Doxa AB were given observation status due to a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation following a press release from the company the same day. The press release contained information regarding that the Company had ongoing negotiations regarding an agreement which upon signing could result in a significant payment. According to the same press release, the company would need to resolve upon a share issue in the event that no agreement was entered into.



Today, on December 22, 2017, Doxa AB published a press release with information that the previously announced share issue has been registered and that the company has received approximately SEK 22 million before transaction costs. According to the press release the proceeds from the share issue are sufficient to finance the operations during at least 2018, in accordance with the plan presented in the prospectus.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status in the shares in Doxa AB (DOXA, ISIN code SE0005624756, order book ID 100241) shall be removed. The observation status will be removed with effect as of today, December 22, 2017.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Elias Skog, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.