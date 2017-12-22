FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Treasury Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company')

Treasury Shares and Directors' Interests

The Company announces that, following the transfer of 3,371 'A' Ordinary shares from the Treasury Shares Account to participants exercising Share Options under the Company's Save as You Earn Share Option Scheme, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of £0.40 each in issue is 33,572,093 of which 1,459,004 (4.35%) are Treasury shares.

One of the participants is a Director, James Douglas, who exercised 1,204 options over A ordinary shares of 40p at an exercise price of £7.47

Enquiries:

Séverine Garnham

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

22 December 2017