This course provides a good basic grounding and appreciation of what is required for the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. It is ideal for newcomers and a good refresher for those with more experience
Benefits of attending:
- Gain a solid overview of packaging component and material selection
- Learn key properties of various packaging materials/systems
- Appreciate pack testing and evaluation
- Better understand packaging component specifications
- Hear about printing processes and controls
- Gain knowledge on artwork generation and control
- Comply with the regulatory requirements
- Learn about transit packaging
- Consider trade/supply chain requirements
Agenda:
New Product Development (NPD) and role of packaging
- Definition of packaging in a pharmaceutical context
- Packaging in the pharmaceutical NPD process
- Main packaging formats and materials Quick overview
- Key product requirements and characteristics
- Consumer
- Shelf life
- Regulatory considerations
- Marketing expectations
Regulatory and GMP requirements
- Key packaging data for the MA/ Dossier
- Common Technical Document
- Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)
Pack testing and evaluation
- Proving compatibility and ICH testing
- Extractables and leachables
- Extraction, migration and sorption studies
Key properties of various packaging materials/systems
- Primary packaging:
- Glass, plastics, metal bottles, closures, blisters, manufacture, benefits, potential issues and testing
- Laminates, tubes, aerosols manufacture, benefits, potential issues and testing
*Key properties of various packaging materials/systems (continued)
- Secondary packaging:
- Pharmaceutical labelling labels, leaflets (PILs), cartons
- Tertiary /Trade/ Transit Packaging:
- Top-line overview corrugated and retail packaging
- Materials, printing and supply chain issues
- Main barriers and benefits of various packaging materials Key drivers for the pack performance
- Supply chain implications on the packs
- Specifications
- Environment
- Considerations of risk
Artwork generation and control
- Establishing processes suitable to your business needs:
- Wording
- Templates
- Creation
- Workflow
- Version control and authorisation
Some special requirements for packaging
- Medical devices Briefly: Categories
- CE Marking Requirements
- Child Resistant Closures
- Tamper-Evidence
- Braille
- Readability
- Patient compliance
- Barcoding
- Security and combating counterfeiting
- Emerging requirements (e.g. 2D Data Matrix barcodes and serialisation)
Trade/supply chain requirements
- Understanding the various markets and their particular requirements
- Understanding trade requirements e.g. Barcodes, Tamper Evidence etc.
Emerging pharmaceutical legislation
DQSA Drug Quality and Security Act
- Falsified Medicines Directive
- Other markets
