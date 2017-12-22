The "An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This course provides a good basic grounding and appreciation of what is required for the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. It is ideal for newcomers and a good refresher for those with more experience

Benefits of attending:

Gain a solid overview of packaging component and material selection

Learn key properties of various packaging materials/systems

Appreciate pack testing and evaluation

Better understand packaging component specifications

Hear about printing processes and controls

Gain knowledge on artwork generation and control

Comply with the regulatory requirements

Learn about transit packaging

Consider trade/supply chain requirements

Agenda:

New Product Development (NPD) and role of packaging

Definition of packaging in a pharmaceutical context

Packaging in the pharmaceutical NPD process

Main packaging formats and materials Quick overview

Key product requirements and characteristics

Consumer

Shelf life

Regulatory considerations

Marketing expectations

Regulatory and GMP requirements

Key packaging data for the MA/ Dossier

Common Technical Document

Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)

Pack testing and evaluation

Proving compatibility and ICH testing

Extractables and leachables

Extraction, migration and sorption studies

Key properties of various packaging materials/systems

Primary packaging:

Glass, plastics, metal bottles, closures, blisters, manufacture, benefits, potential issues and testing

Laminates, tubes, aerosols manufacture, benefits, potential issues and testing

*Key properties of various packaging materials/systems (continued)

Secondary packaging:

Pharmaceutical labelling labels, leaflets (PILs), cartons

Tertiary /Trade/ Transit Packaging:

Top-line overview corrugated and retail packaging

Materials, printing and supply chain issues

Main barriers and benefits of various packaging materials Key drivers for the pack performance

Supply chain implications on the packs

Specifications

Environment

Considerations of risk

Artwork generation and control

Establishing processes suitable to your business needs:

Wording

Templates

Creation

Workflow

Version control and authorisation

Some special requirements for packaging

Medical devices Briefly: Categories

CE Marking Requirements

Child Resistant Closures

Tamper-Evidence

Braille

Readability

Patient compliance

Barcoding

Security and combating counterfeiting

Emerging requirements (e.g. 2D Data Matrix barcodes and serialisation)

Trade/supply chain requirements

Understanding the various markets and their particular requirements

Understanding trade requirements e.g. Barcodes, Tamper Evidence etc.

Emerging pharmaceutical legislation

DQSA Drug Quality and Security Act

Falsified Medicines Directive

Other markets

