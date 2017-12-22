$2.78 Bn Polyisobutylene Market 2017-2022: Increasing use of Polyisobutylene in the Transportation and Construction End-use Industries is Fueling the Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Polyisobutylene Market by Product (C-PIB and HR-PIB), Molecular Weight (Low, Medium, and High), Application (Tires, Lube Additives, and Fuel Additives), End-use Industry (Transportation, Industrial, and Food), Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The polyisobutylene market is projected to grow from USD 2.16 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.78 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2022.

Increasing use of polyisobutylene in the transportation and construction end-use industries is fueling the growth of the polyisobutylene market across the globe.

The polyisobutylene market has been segmented based on application into tires, lube additives, fuel additives, 2-stroke engines, industrial lubes & others, and adhesives & sealants. Polyisobutylene is a clean source of energy as it burns without producing any volatile organic compounds (VOC), thereby resulting in increased performance of engines and low soot deposition in them. The 2-stroke engines application segment of the polyisobutylene market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

Based on end-use industry, the polyisobutylene market has been segmented into transportation, industrial, food, and others. The transportation end-use industry segment of the polyisobutylene market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Polyisobutylene is used in the automotive industry in the form of lubricants, sealants, adhesives, fuel additives, and rubber, among others. The increasing demand for polyisobutylene in the various end-use industries is due to low gas permeability, high tensile strength, and increased electrical insulation offered by it.

The Asia Pacific polyisobutylene market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the Asia Pacific polyisobutylene market can be attributed to the increasing demand for polyisobutylene from countries such China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia, among others for use in various end-use industries. Moreover, the increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in various industrial activities taking place in these economies is also contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific polyisobutylene market.

Lubrizol Corporation (US), BASF (Germany), TPC Group (US), Lanxess AG (Germany), Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia), Reliance Industries (India), Sibur (Russia), Exxon Mobil (US), INEOS (UK), and Daelim (South Korea) are some of the leading players operating in the polyisobutylene market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Pib Market, By Molecular Weight



7 Pib Market, By Product



8 Pib Market, By Application



9 Pib Market, By End-Use Industry



10 Pib Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



Basf

Daelim

Exxonmobil

Ineos

Lanxess

Lubrizol

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Reliance

Sibur

TPC

