Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Global Payments' Earnings Surged 99.50% and Beat Estimates

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GPN . The Company posted its third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results on November 06, 2017. The leading worldwide provider of payment technology services' revenue grew 9.14% on a y-o-y basis. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Global Payments most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GPN

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q3 FY17, Global Payments' revenues increased 9.14% to $1.04 billion compared to $951.89 million in Q3 FY16. The Company reported adjusted revenues of $930.40 million, which surpassed analysts' estimates of $912.60 million.

Global Payments' operating income was $172.47 million in the reported quarter compared to $120.39 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 43.26% on a y-o-y basis.

The Company's net income surged 99.50% to $110.74 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter compared to $55.51 million in Q3 FY16. The diluted earnings surged 97.22% to $0.71 per share in Q3 FY17 compared to $0.36 in Q3 FY16. Global Payments' earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, increased 29.21% to $1.15 per share in the reported quarter compared to $0.89 per share in Q3 FY16, beating analysts' estimates of $1.10 per share.

Segment Details

Global Payments' North America segment's revenues were $764.90 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $718.98 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 6.39% on a y-o-y basis, due to an organic growth. North America segment's operating income was $138.35 million in the reported quarter compared to $110.98 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 24.65% due to a revenue growth in the US business.

Global Payments' Europe segment's revenues were $205.20 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $173.25 million in Q3 FY16, increasing 18.45% on a y-o-y basis, due to an organic growth. The segment's operating income was $76.21 million in the reported quarter compared to $63.73 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 19.59% on a y-o-y basis, due to revenue growth.

Global Payments' Asia/Pacific segment's revenues were $68.80 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $59.66 million in Q3 FY16, advancing 15.32% on a y-o-y basis, due to an organic growth. The segment's operating income was $20.03 million in the reported quarter compared to $14.66 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting a growth of 36.67% on a y-o-y basis, due to an organic revenue growth.

Cash Matters

Global Payments had cash and cash equivalents of $1.19 billion in Q3 FY17 compared to $1.01 billion in Q3 FY16. The Company's operating cash inflow was $360.12 million in the reported quarter compared to $367.43 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company repurchased and retired 484,256 shares of its common stock at a cost of $35.50 million, at an average cost of $73.25 per share, including commissions. Global Payments had capital expenditure of $136.60 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2017. On September 01, 2017, the Company acquired communities and sports divisions of Athlaction Topco, along with Vista Equity Partners, for a cash consideration of $600.00 million. Global Payments approved a dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on December 29, 2017, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2017.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2017, Global Payments anticipates revenues to be in the range of $3.51 billion - $3.53 billion, and expects earnings to be in the band of $3.94 per share - $4.02 per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 21, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Global Payments' stock fell 1.33%, ending the trading session at $100.37.

Volume traded for the day: 1.12 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.09 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 4.75%; previous six-month period - up 9.98%; past twelve-month period - up 41.63%; and year-to-date - up 44.60%

After yesterday's close, Global Payments' market cap was at $15.77 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 57.13.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.04%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors