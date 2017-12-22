Active-Investors: Wired News - Emerson Acquires Cooper-Atkins; Set to Expand its Cold Chain and Temperature Management Portfolio

Stock Monitor: Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free report on Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) ("Emerson"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=EMR. On December 20, 2017, the Company announced that it has agreed to acquire Cooper-Atkins, a leading manufacturer of temperature management and environmental measurement devices, along with wireless monitoring solutions for healthcare, foodservice, and industrial markets. Cooper-Atkins is a long-term technology leader in the foodservice markets with a widespread portfolio, offering temperature management and monitoring products for spot inspections and fixed location uses, along with multiple other units like restaurants, supermarkets, and other places, where food is handled, prepared, and stored. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Limited (NASDAQ: APWC), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Emerson Electric. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=APWC

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Emerson Electric most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=EMR

The Announcement

Emerson views this acquisition as a step to harness the growing temperature management requirements in the food retail and restaurants, in light of rising labor costs and the proliferation of locations where fresh foods are prepared and served. Emerson stated that this acquisition strengthened its ability to meet the evolving need of cold chain customers, hence delivering consistent and safe control of food and other temperature-sensitive products.

According to Emerson, Cooper-Atkins is highly complementary to its global cold chain business, which includes the ProAct Services portfolio for supermarkets and the Cargo Solutions business, which delivers real-time perishable cargo tracking and monitoring services. Cooper-Atkins' portfolio of food quality maintenance will help Emerson expand its cold chain portfolio of products and services for producer, retail, industrial, and transportation customers.

The Company's market-leading compressor technologies, controls, and connected solutions help optimize energy consumption and operational performance in assets that power supermarket, refrigerated shipping operations, and food services. Cooper-Atkins is a privately-owned Company with about 150 employees and operates across Ohio, Florida, and Singapore. The acquisition is expected to close within the next 60 days and is subject to multiple regulatory approvals.

Other Announcements

Prior to this announcement, on December 04, 2017, Emerson announced the completion of the acquisition of Paradigm, a leading provider of software solutions for the oil and gas industry. Emerson found Paradigm complementary to its Roxar software business, hence creating a comprehensive Exploration and Production (E&P) software portfolio offering. Paradigm is headquartered in Houston and operates through more than 500 employees globally. According to Emerson, Paradigm and Roxar together were well-suited to help customers achieve performance by elevating efficiency, reducing costs, and improving their return on investment (ROI) within new and established reservoirs.

On November 28, 2017, Emerson announced that it withdrew its proposal to acquire Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) for $225 per share, due to the latter's Board of Directors' unwillingness to participate in a potential merger. According to Emerson, Rockwell Automation's Board rejected their offer, which would have delivered about $30 billion of value to Rockwell Automation's shareholders. The Company additionally stated that it was committed to returning capital to shareholders through its strong and growing dividend and its share repurchase program. The Company stated that its shares were an attractive investment opportunity, and accordingly, it would accelerate the repurchases over December 2017 to buy back up to $1 billion over the next 12 months.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 21, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Emerson Electric's stock was slightly up 0.90%, ending the trading session at $69.58.

Volume traded for the day: 2.67 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 15.29%; previous three-month period - up 9.68%; past twelve-month period - up 22.24%; and year-to-date - up 24.81%

After yesterday's close, Emerson Electric's market cap was at $44.47 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.23.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.79%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors