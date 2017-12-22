Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: B2Gold's Adjusted Earnings Beat Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BTG. B2Gold posted its third quarter fiscal 2017 (Q3 FY17) results on November 06, 2017. The fastest-growing gold producer saw its Otjikoto mine achieved record quarterly production. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

B2Gold saw revenues of $154.11 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $193.05 million in Q3 FY16, declining by 20.17% on a y-o-y basis. The reported quarter's revenue numbers' fell short of analysts' estimates of $172.50 million.

B2Gold reported consolidated gold production of 135,628 ounces, including 6,340 ounces of pre-commercial gold in-circuit production from Fekola, exceeding budget by 2% and reforecast production by 15%. The Company posted consolidated gold revenue of $154.1 million on sales of 121,597 ounces at an average price of $1,267 per ounce.

During Q3 FY17, B2Gold posted consolidated cash operating costs of $563 per ounce, $28 per ounce or 5% below budget. The Company' consolidated all-in sustaining costs were of $921 per ounce, $66 per ounce or 8% above budget, due to the timing of capital expenditures.

B2Gold's gross profit was $37.24 million in the reported quarter compared to $71.03 million in Q3 FY16, showing a decrease of 47.58%. The Company's operating income reflected a decline of 55.62% to $21.25 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $47.89 million. The Otjikoto mine achieved record quarterly production of 55,151 ounces of gold.

B2Gold had a net income of $12.39 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $35.68 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's diluted earnings were $0.00 per share in the reported quarter compared to $0.04 per share in Q3 FY16. B2Gold's adjusted earnings were $0.01 per share in Q3 FY17 which beat Wall Street's estimates of breakeven earnings.

B2Gold's Segment Details

The Otjikoto Project segment had external gold revenues of $64.52 million compared to $60.06 million in Q3 FY16, advancing by 7.43% on a y-o-y basis. This segment's net income was $6.88 million in the reported quarter compared to $25.15 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting a decline of 72.63% on a y-o-y basis.

The Masbate Mine segment had external gold revenues of $56.49 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $75.65 million in Q3 FY16, decreasing by 25.33% on a y-o-y basis. Net income of this segment was $13.10 million in the reported quarter compared to $30.21 million in Q3 FYF16, declining by 56.64%.

The Libertad Mine segment posted external gold revenues of $16.72 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $41.89 million in Q3 FY16, showing a deep decline of 60.10%. The segment's net loss was $3.88 million in Q3 FY17 compared to net income of $3.17 million in Q3 FY16.

The Company's Limon Mine segment had external gold revenues of $1.37 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $15.45 million in Q3 FY16, declining steeply by 91.11%. The segment's net loss was $3.64 million in Q3 FY17 compared to a net income of $0.05 million in Q3 FY16.

Cash Matters

B2Gold had cash and cash equivalents of $89.71 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $123.76 million in Q3 FY16. The cash inflow from operating activities was $41.77 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $90.32 million in Q3 FY16. B2Gold held long-term debt of $634.42 million on September 30, 2017, compared to $472.85 million on September 30, 2016.

Outlook

In full fiscal 2018, B2Gold expects per annum gold sales revenues of approximately $1.20 billion with cash flow from operations of approximately $0.50 billion. The Company also anticipates its annual gold production to increase significantly in the range of $0.93 million - $0.98 million ounces with cash operating costs and AISC to decrease $525.00 per ounce and $800.00 per ounce respectively.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 21, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, B2Gold's stock marginally rose 0.35%, ending the trading session at $2.89.

Volume traded for the day: 2.30 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 9.47%; previous three-month period - up 9.47%; past twelve-month period - up 36.32%; and year-to-date - up 21.94%

After yesterday's close, B2Gold's market cap was at $2.83 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 85.00.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Gold industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

