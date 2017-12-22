The British investement firm said its 3.9 MW solar facility currently under construction in the southern region of Murcia will sell electricity to the power provider Energya-VM under a 10-year PPA.

U.K.-based asset manager, Foresight Group announced that construction began on its 3.9 MW solar power project in the municipality of Las Torres de Cotillas, Murcia region, in the south east of Spain.

The company said the project, which is part of a broader 18 MW development in the south-eastern Spanish region, is its second unsubsidized large-scale solar in the Iberian Peninsula. The other one is the Vale Matanças 7.2 MW ...

