Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (NEX: CCS, 'Crossword', the 'Company') wishes to announce that in order to satisfy demand for the Company's shares and allow an orderly market to exist there has been a sale of shares by Tom Ilube, a director of the Company.



The Company has been notified on 22 December 2017 that Mr Ilube sold 25,000 Ordinary shares at a price of GBP 2.60 per share.



As a result, Mr Ilube now has an interest in 1,359,889 Ordinary shares representing 42.71% of the Company's share capital.



Tom Ilube - CEO Crossword Cybersecurity Plc www.crosswordcybersecurity.com Tel: +44 208 973 2350 Email: info@crosswordcybersecurity.com Twitter: @crosswordcyber



NEX Exchange Corporate Advisor Nick Michaels and Jon Isaacs Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited www.alfredhenry.com Tel: +44 207 251 3762



22 December 2017



