The Genium INET Market Model document version 2.1 will have an effective date of 2 Jan 2018 and is now available on the rules site: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/European-rules/common/deri vatives-rules/index.html



This version includes updates to relevant appendices with methodologies, configuration and business parameters applying from this date.



For further information please see the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658199