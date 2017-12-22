Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Hologic's Revenue Grew 10.5%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2017 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HOLX . The Company posted its financial results on November 08, 2017, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The healthcare and diagnostics Company's revenue and adjusted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Hologic most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HOLX

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Hologic's total revenues increased 10.5%, or 9.9% on a constant currency basis, to $802.9 million from $726.8 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $793 million.

During Q4 FY17, Hologic's gross profit increased 2.9% to $417.9 million from $406.1 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin decreased 390 basis points to 52.0% of revenue from 55.9% of revenue in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin decreased 160 basis points to 64.1% of revenue from 65.7% of revenue in Q4 FY16, due to the divestiture of the blood screening business and revenues from low-margin Cynosure products.

For the reported quarter, Hologic's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 0.5% to $262.7 million from $263.9 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 360 basis points to 32.7% of revenue from 36.3% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Hologic's operating income decreased 25.6% to $109.4 million from $147.1 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 660 basis points to 13.6% of revenue from 20.2% of revenue in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin decreased 350 basis points to 29.8% of revenue from 33.3% of revenue in Q4 FY16. The decrease was due to product and geography mix, as well as the divestiture of the Company's blood screening business.

During Q4 FY17, Hologic's earnings before tax (EBT) decreased 32.7% to $72.4 million from $107.6 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin decreased 580 basis points to 9% of revenue from 14.8% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Hologic's net income decreased 10.3% to $82.7 million from $92.2 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 12.1% to $0.29 from $0.33 in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, Hologic's adjusted net income decreased 1.7% to $143.2 million from $145.7 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 3.8% to $0.50 from $0.52 in Q4 FY16, surpassing analysts' expectations of $0.49.

Segment Details

Diagnostics - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Diagnostics segment's revenue decreased 6.5%, or 7% on a constant currency basis, to $291.7 million from $311.9 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's Molecular Diagnostics revenues increased 14.3% to $153.5 million on a y-o-y basis, due to an increasing market share and utilization of fully-automated Panther system.

Breast Health - During Q4 FY17, the Company's Breast Health segment's revenue increased 2.9%, or 2.4% on a constant currency basis, to $300.9 million from $292.3 million in the corresponding period of last year.

GYN Surgical Business - During Q4 FY17, the Company's GYN Surgical Business segment's revenue increased 3.2%, or 2.7% on a constant currency basis, to $104.7 million from $101.5 million in the same period of last year.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Hologic's cash and cash equivalents decreased 1.4% to $540.6 million from $548.4 million as on September 24, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt, net of current portion, decreased 28.8% to $2.17 billion from $3.05 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivables increased 19.4% to $533.5 million from $447.0 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased 22.2% to $543.5 million from $444.5 million in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, Hologic's net cash provided by operating activities decreased 99% to $8.3 million from $798.2 million in FY16.

Outlook

For Q1 FY18, the Company expects diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.25 - $0.27, and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the band of $0.48 - $0.50.

For FY18, the Company expects diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.22 - $1.27, and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the band of $2.10 - $2.15.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 21, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Hologic's stock was slightly down 0.44%, ending the trading session at $43.25.

Volume traded for the day: 1.35 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.53%; previous three-month period - up 15.12%; past twelve-month period - up 8.15%; and year-to-date - up 7.80%

After yesterday's close, Hologic's market cap was at $12.09 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.36.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors