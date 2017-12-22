Active-Investors: Wired News - GP Strategies Acquired Hula Partners

Stock Monitor: China Online Education Post Earnings Reporting

Acquisition will Strengthen GP Strategies' Ability to Deliver Comprehensive HCM Services

Hula brings deep complementary core HR technical and functional expertise to the existing GP Strategies SAP SuccessFactors team. Hula's core HR migrations involve large multi-year projects, allowing for cross-selling opportunities to GP Strategies' existing client base as well as recurring revenue opportunities for SuccessFactors support and optimization services. This acquisition will also strengthen GP Strategies' ability to deliver comprehensive HCM services across its diverse global customer base.

Both the Companies Closely Aligned with Respect to Delivering High Quality Services

John Plusquellec, Managing Partner at Hula Partners, stated that the Company has found GP Strategies and Hula Partners to be very closely aligned with respect to delivering high quality services for all the customers. John added that Hula Partners can now offer its customers expanded certified consulting capability that delivers the best and most successful project experience across the globe.

GP Strategies' Acquisitions in 2017

On September 05, 2017, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, GP Strategies Training Limited, acquired the entire share capital of YouTrain Limited, an independent training company delivering IT, digital, and life sciences skills training throughout Scotland and North-West England. On the same day, GP Strategies acquired CLS Performance Solutions Limited, an independent provider of Enterprise Resource Planning end user adoption and training services in the United Kingdom.

On April 04, 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of certain assets and the business of Emantras, an innovative digital education company that provides engaging learning experiences, and effective knowledge delivery through award-winning digital and mobile solutions.

On February 02, 2017, GP Strategies completed the acquisition of McKinney Rogers, a results-driven global consultancy firm that provides strategy-through-implementation services with a proven track record of delivering tangible improvements in clients' business results.

GP Strategies Announced $10 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Program

In November 2017, GP Strategies announced that its Board of Directors authorized a $10 million increase in funding for its share repurchase program, bringing the total authorization to approximately $13.6 million. The Company's share repurchase program allows management, at its discretion in accordance with applicable federal securities law, to repurchase shares from time to time in the open market subject to market conditions and other factors. The Company expected to fund share repurchases using cash generated from operations and borrowings under its $100 million credit facility

About GP Strategies Corp.

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, GP Strategies is a global performance improvement company driven to solve organization's business challenges, attain ultimate performance results and together make a greater impact. Serving more than 16 diverse industries, GP Strategies is a leader in sales and technical training, eLearning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services.

About Hula Partners

Hula Partners is a provider of HR software, strategic consultation, and SAP HCM & SuccessFactors implementation services. The Company draws on more than 80 years collective experience in providing global transformation services to oil and gas, aerospace and defense, among others. Hula Partners was established in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 21, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, GP Strategies' stock marginally fell 0.21%, ending the trading session at $23.55.

Volume traded for the day: 56.13 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 44.99 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, GP Strategies' market cap was at $383.63 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.84.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Education & Training Services industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

