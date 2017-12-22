$564.1 Million Anaerobic Adhesives Market, 2022 - Key Players are 3M, Henkel, H.B.Fuller, Illinois Tool Works, Three Bond International and Delta Adhesives

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Anaerobic Adhesives Market by Product (Thread Locker, Thread Sealants, Retaining Compounds, and Gasket Sealants), Substrate (Metals, Plastics), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global anaerobic adhesives market is estimated to be USD 429.5 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 564.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2017 to 2022.

The demand for anaerobic adhesives has been increasing in end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, industrial, and others. Several manufacturers of anaerobic adhesives are undertaking R&D activities to develop sustainable adhesives and overcome the limitations of traditional fastening methods.



The Asia Pacific (APAC) anaerobic adhesives market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of the APAC anaerobic adhesives market can be attributed to the rising demand for anaerobic adhesives from countries such as India, China, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, etc.



Stringent environmental regulations in North America and Europe may restrain the growth of the anaerobic adhesives market in the coming years.



Key players operating in the anaerobic adhesives market are 3M Company (US), Henkel (Germany), H.B.Fuller (US), Illinois Tool Works (US), Three Bond International (Japan), and Delta Adhesives (UK).

