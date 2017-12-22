

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were higher Friday morning ahead of the Christmas break, as a compromise spending bill helped to avert a U.S. government shutdown.



Gold was up $1.20 at $1272 an ounce, adding to recent gains in quiet trading.



Markets are expected to be subdued all day, with many traders getting a head start on the yuletide.



Those at their desks will be treated to reports on U.S. personal income and spending, durable goods orders, new home sales and consumer sentiment.



Gold has crawled higher over the past two weeks despite surging U.S. equities denting the precious metal's safe haven appeal.



In news from Europe, Catalan separatists have voted to leave Spain, putting the nation's future in question.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX