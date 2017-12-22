BIMobject AB: BIMobject AB: BIMobject donates 100,000 SEK to new business school to combat unemployment

BIMobject makes a Christmas donation of 100,000 SEK to help start a new high school in Malmö, Sweden focussed on economics and business planned to open in autumn 2018. The school initiative aims to combat unemployment and further long-term social sustainability among the city's youth. In addition to the donation, BIMobject will carry out ongoing activities to support the initiative.

BIMobject makes a financial donation to the initiative Moderna Gymnasiet run by entrepreneur Balqis Katthab and two teachers with many years of experience. The purpose of the initiative is to increase the number of graduating pupils, and to combat social alienation and exclusion as well as unemployment by creating a natural connection to the business sector. The school has been approved by the Swedish National Agency for Education. Its initiators are currently looking for a space in Malmö to house the school.

Moderna Gymnasiet is expected to accommodate 150 pupils within 3 years from opening. All pupils will receive work experience during an internship in order to create a direct connection to the job market. Pupils will also get the opportunity to start a business through the Swedish branch of the education non-profit Junior Achievement. Collaborations with BIMobject will be carried out in the form of lectures, workshops, and networking opportunities in the business sector.

Balqis Katthab also runs the organisation Möllans Basement, which will provide complementary after-school activities such as tutored study groups and CV-writing courses. These initiatives will be open to all participants, not just pupils enrolled at the school.

BIMobject's CEO Stefan Larsson has also donated the corresponding amount to Balqis Katthab's other activities.

"It's clear that we need to change the role that schools play. Moderna Gymnasiet is based on a comprehensive view where we give pupils the tools to succeed across life's various areas. With a practicable plan for work or education after they graduate, the transition to the business world just becomes the next step, not a hurdle. I've been working to realise this vision for many years, so it's amazing to see it take concrete shape", says Balqis Katthab, board member and initiator of Moderna Gymnasiet.

"This year, we decided to put the money we would have spent on client dinners and corporate gifts towards long-term involvement in a much needed Malmö project. Innovation and knowledge are driving forces at BIMobject, and that's exactly what we believe Moderna Gymnasiet will become a hub for. We would love for other companies in Malmö to join us in this effort", says Stefan Larsson, CEO and founder of BIMobject.

